Asia Cup 2022: Here’s how to watch India vs Pakistan LIVE

Abu Dhabi: The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 will be live-streamed for the viewers in India.

The Asia Cup 2022 begins in the UAE on Saturday, August 27 as per the official schedule. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 will take place on Sunday, August 28.

The venue of the encounter is Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (6 PM local time).

Where to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the tournament in India

Disney+ Hotstar will present the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan match.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Squads

India Squad

Rohit Sharma (captain)

Virat Kohli

Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya

Deepak Hooda

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravichandran Ashwin

KL Rahul

Rishabh Pant

Dinesh Karthik

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Arshdeep Singh

Ravi Bishnoi

Avesh Khan

Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (captain)

Fakhar Zaman

Haider Ali

Khushdil Shah

Asif Ali

Iftikhar Ahmed

Shadab Khan

Mohammad Nawaz

Hasan Ali

Mohammad Rizwan

Haris Rauf

Naseem Shah

Shahnawaz Dahani

Usman Qadir

Mohammad Hasnain

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli will represent the country in his 100th T20I match, becoming the first Indian player to feature in a hundred or more matches in each format of the game internationally.

The Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, will be played from August 27 to September 11 in UAE.

The Asia Cup Twenty20 was initially to be staged in Sri Lanka but the prevailing political conditions in the island nation have forced the Asia Cricket Council to move it to the UAE.

This will be the second time in the last five years that the UAE will host the Asia Cup. In 2018, the tournament, held in a 50-over format, was held between September 15 and 28 in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.