Asia Cup 2022: Kohli hits 71st international hundred vs Afghanistan

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 8th September 2022 9:26 pm IST
Virat Kohli (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli scored his century in 53 balls after smashing back-to-back fours and sixes. His first century since November 2019 was this one. India’s score after 19.0 overs was 194/2.

Afghanistan’s captain Mohammad Nabi earlier chose to field against India in their final Asia Cup Super 4 game on Thursday at Dubai International Stadium after winning the toss. Rohit Sharma will not be playing in today’s game; instead, KL Rahul will captain Team India.

Since neither side has a chance to advance to the event final, which will take place on Sunday, they will both be fighting for respect.

India and Afghanistan will try to pick up a victory before exiting the Super 4 after dropping their opening two matches to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It will be fascinating to observe if the team lead by Rohit Sharma makes any adjustments to their starting lineup

