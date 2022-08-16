Asia Cup 2022: Netizens frustrated as Ind-Pak tickets sell out within mins

The much-anticipated ticket sales for India vs Pakistan match for the Asia Cup 2022 on Monday gained momentum after it went on sale at 6 pm UAE time (7:30 pm IST) and sold out in minutes, leaving several netizens disappointed.

Hundreds of them took to the social media platform— Twitter to express their frustration as they waited hours long for their turn to book the tickets.

Platinumlist, the official ticketing site, posted on their website, “The first batch of tickets for India vs Pakistan match has been sold out and the organisers will release the next batch of tickets in the following days. All other matches remain on sale, so please stay in the queue to buy tickets.”

Over 7,000 fans were in the queue minutes after the booking opened with a waiting time of about 50 minutes.

“If you’re in the queue, don’t worry, this has been set up to give everyone a fair opportunity to get their tickets,” Platinum List said. “Due to an extremely high demand, a fair first come first serve purchase policy has been set up.”

Also Read Asia Cup 2022 likely to held in UAE amid Sri Lanka crisis

Separate pages have been created to buy the tickets for matches in Dubai and Sharjah stadiums.

Some of them had queued up from as early as 4:30 am on Monday, only to be told in the afternoon that ticket sales would begin at 6 pm.

Social media users tried to resell their tickets. One user posted on Platinum List’s Twitter page that he had four tickets he was willing to sell for “a little more than the original price.”

The ticket platform responded to him immediately, saying that “resale of tickets is strictly prohibited” and that they would be “invalid upon entry”. It later posted that tickets from distributors are automatically cancelled.

BOISSSS i have 4 TICKETS PURCHASED … ANY NEEDS FOR A LITTLE MORE THAN THE ORIGINAL PRICE??? 😬 — salman naeem (@salman_517) August 15, 2022

IMPORTANT ⚠️ Avoid buying tickets from resellers as these will be automatically cancelled. #AsiaCup2022 tickets are exclusively available online at https://t.co/9A3ShBUOoq. https://t.co/JZ3UiRwzw1 — Platinumlist (@Platinumlist) August 15, 2022

Here are some of the reactions:

This is a joke. I've loaded up the page for 45 mins, and now I've gotta wait for an hour more? Horribly managed, this should have been planned better!!! — Shaikh Mohiddin (@thatfilmophile) August 15, 2022

After 1hour wait it redirects to home page from there again it showing this pic.twitter.com/ZKJLjjzAM7 — Farook Abdul (@FarookAbdul3) August 15, 2022

tickets purchased .. charges deducted .. no email received for tickets … or in the application cant even buy it again …hlp plz — salman naeem (@salman_517) August 15, 2022

Staying all last night for 3 hours then checking all day and staying on the page almost whole day, waited two hours in queue to find this.. pic.twitter.com/8pnTNEhuQk — Usman Javed (@usman_ek) August 15, 2022

After 2 hours wait this comes… totally usless, I think@different business going on pic.twitter.com/EQf9ASnLKf — desi bunter (@rajeshrtalekar) August 15, 2022

Waited almost one and half hour. Now it is showing tickets no more available. Really disappointed. pic.twitter.com/9apLQuiSgv — Sameer Hussain (@sameerhussainm) August 15, 2022

The Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka, will be played from August 27 to September 11 in UAE. The highly anticipated clash involving India and Pakistan will be played on August 28 in Dubai.

The Asia Cup Twenty20 was initially to be staged in Sri Lanka but the prevailing political conditions in the island nation have forced the Asia Cricket Council to move it to the UAE.

This will be the second time in the last five years that the UAE will host the Asia Cup. In 2018, the tournament, held in a 50-over format, was held between September 15 and 28 in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.