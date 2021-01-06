Asian Champions League, AFC get new logos in rebranding drive

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 6 : The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has launched a major rebranding campaign with new logos and “visual identities” for its flagship national team and club competitions.

The AFC Asian qualifiers, AFC Asian Cup, AFC Women’s Asian Cup and AFC Under-23 Asian Cup as well as annual club tournaments – the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup – have all been given new logos in a bid to “engage fans across the continent in the coming years”.

“We are delighted to start the new year with all-new AFC national team and club competition brands,” said AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Xinhua news reports.

“The AFC strives to make its competitions even more relevant for its diverse fanbase while showcasing their unique reputation as Asia’s most popular football events.

“I am convinced the new visual identities will resonate strongly across Asia and worldwide, and I am looking forward to the new look and feel across social media and TV broadcast.”

Inspired by football stadiums and the colours of Asia’s teams, the brand designs for the AFC national team competitions aim to embrace the places where the champions are crowned.

In a bid to create a connection between the tournaments, the AFC Asian Cup, AFC Women’s Asian Cup and AFC Under-23 Asian Cup logos share the same fundamental elements and feature their respective trophies.

“These new logomarks will be adapted in respect of each competition, to reflect local elements of the host Member Association,” a statement from AFC added.

