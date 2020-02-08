Asian Film Festival 2020 inaugurated at CGI Jeddah

A+ A-

Jeddah: Consulate General of India, Jeddah conducted the Asian Consuls General’s Film festival on 6th February 2020. The member countries of the Asian Consuls General Club (ACGC) attended the event where the Bollywood blockbuster Andhadhun was screened. It was attended by diplomats, dignitaries and prominent Saudis.

The event began with an address by Consul General of India Mr. Md. Noor Rahman Sheikh about the huge cultural footprint of Indian cinema. The message of Consul general, Republic of Philippines, co-ordinator of this year’s ACGC was also read out. Consul (Commerce and PIC) Ms. Hamna Mariyam Khan welcomed the guests and gave a brief about the film.

Andhadhun is a comedy crime thriller film co-written and directed by Sriram Raghavan, produced by Matchbox Pictures, and distributed by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It is open to various interpretations and is unpredictable from beginning to end and keeps the audience on their toes.