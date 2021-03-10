Asifiya Central Library: Over 45 thousand books digitized

Hyderabad: Asifiya Central Library has more than 5 lakh books. During the last 17 years, 45,704 books have been digitized. More than 4.5 lakh books are yet to be preserved through the digitization process.

Under the National Library Mission 2002, Asifiya Library the city’s oldest library has decided to digitize the rarest books.

A total of 45,704 books of Arabic, Urdu, Persian, Sanskrit and Hindi have been digitized so far.

The Library’s officials told a total of 1,67,40,881 pages have been digitized which include 71,69,697 pages of English.

The digitization process include: A total of 6,280 Urdu books with 34,74,203 pages, 6,530 books in Arabic with 22,82,810 pages, 9890 Teugu books with 19,55,434 pages, 3750 Persian books with 11,87,482 pages.

The State Central Library is trying to disseminate the digitized books online. In this regard the Library is seeking the help of the Department of Information Technology. The Library had already sent a letter to the IT Department.

Apart from the above books, the State Central Library has digitized some of the newspapers till 1977.