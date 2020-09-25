Asim Riaz gives new twist to Rafi classic ‘Badan pe sitare’

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz features in a new version of the Mohammad Rafi classic , Badan pe sitare, which was originally picturised on Vyjayanthimala and Shammi Kapoor in the 1969 film, Prince.

Sharing a brief video of the new song, Asim posted on Instagram: “The Wait is Over! Happy to announce the release of the much awaited recreation, retro song 2.0 ‘Badan Pe Sitare’.”

The recreated number has been sung by Stebin Ben and Sehnoor.

Sharing her experience of working on the song, Sehnoor said: “I feel extremely lucky and blessed. It’s an iconic number and I was quite nervous also as it’s a great responsibility. It’s one of my favourite songs. I can’t thank God enough that I got to sing this cult song as my debut song.”

Sehnoor also features in the video that has a party set-up with neon lights.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

