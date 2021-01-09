Asim Riaz is in a ‘hustling’ mood

Mumbai, Jan 9 : Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz has quoted rapper Rick Ross in his latest post on Instagram, to underline his new mantra in life.

“EVERYDAY I M HUSTLING..!!” wrote Asim, borrowing from Ross’s hit track “Hustln'”.

He shared the note with a picture where he is seen sitting in front of the bonnet of a car. In the image, he wears basketball shorts, T-shirt, chunky glasses and a cap.

Asim was recently seen in the music video of Armaan Malik’s new song “Veham” along with actress Sakshi Malik.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.