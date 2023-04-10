Asim Riaz, Priyanka & others face criticism for their religious visits

Mumbai: It is very tough for celebrities to maintain stardom as they are criticised even for small mistakes by their fans. In today’s digital age, social media has become a platform where celebrities are often under constant scrutiny. Every move they make can attract attention and sometimes even criticism from netizens. They should be enough strong both mentally and physically to face the wrath of critics and vicious trolls. From their religion to professional activities, they are often slammed for no reasons. In this write-up, we will tell you about the celebrities who were recently trolled for visiting religious places.

1. Priyanka Chopra

World’s popular actress Priyanka Chopra who recently visited India with her husband and daughter to attend the events in Mumbai was trolled by Indian netizens. She got trolled firstly for opening up about not doing Bollywood films anymore and then for paying a visit to a temple.

Yes, netizens trolled her to visit Siddhivinayak Temple along with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Trolls brutally attacked her for getting VIP treatment and sharing pictures from inside the temple.

2. Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. As most scenes of the film were shot around the temple in Uttarakhand, Sara Ali developed a special connection with the temple and place. She often visits the Kedarnath temple but netizens have slammed her for her recent visit to the mountain valley where the temple is located. Netizens advised the actor to not visit temples as she is Muslim.

3. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

A popular couple of B-town Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also faced the anger of vicious trolls after they visited Siddhivinayak temple on the first day of the year. Netizens raised eyebrows after their visit and asked the couple if they came to promote the film.

4. Hina Khan

As various celebrities performed Umrah since last year, a few of them got trolled for posting pictures from the twin holy cities. Popular actress Hina Khan also shared the pictures from Mecca with her fans and it did go well with a few people and she got trolled for this act. Netizens alleged that the celebs consider religious places as tourist attractions.

5. Janhvi Kapoor

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirupati Balaji Temple, Tirumala. pic.twitter.com/nYxZq7NA2A — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently visited Balaji Temple with her rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya and sister Khushi Kapoor. The actress was trolled as few internet users think that she visited the temple to show off while others called it a PR exercise.

6. Kajol and Nysa Devgn

Ajay Devgna and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn were slammed for visiting Siddhivinayak temple with mom Kajol in the New Year and were told, ‘Poo bani Parvati’.

7. Asim Riaz

Popular Bigg Boss contestants Asim Riaz and his brother Umar Riaz found themselves at the center of trolling when they were mocked for wearing the Ihram at the airport and posing for the paps. They left for Umrah on Sunday and were spotted at Mumbai airport.

This incident sheds light on how celebrities’ actions, even during religious practices, can be subjected to unwarranted scrutiny and backlash in the age of social media.