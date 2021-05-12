Asim Riaz to release debut rap song on Eid, drops teaser clip

12th May 2021
Mumbai: “Bigg Boss 13” star and model Asim Riaz on Wednesday dropped a small teaser on Instagram of his debut single as a rapper. The song is scheduled to release on Eid.

Titled “Back to start”, Asim has also written his debut song besides singing it. The rap number depicts his days of struggle, right from the start of his career.

In the video clip he dropped on Instagram, the model jogs bare-bodied, showing off a chiselled muscular torso.

“This is the beginning of a journey! #backtostart OUT THIS EID. #AsimSquad gear up for the big drop,” he wrote along with a couple of fire emojis.

He tagged his post with @charanmusic @jaysingal_ @dynvmc @mayursalvix @shivenmusic @ericpillai @imadil_qureshi @sonymusicindia.

A day before, he had released the official poster of the song on Instagram. Addressing his fans, whom he calls Asim Squad, he had written: “Asim Squad, this is for real! Get ready to go #backtostart The rap hustle is about to begin. Stay tuned.” He had ended his note with a fire emoji.

