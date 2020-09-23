Ask schools to claim normal expenses, appeals Parents Forum in its fresh plea filed in court (sending pics)

Jaipur, Sep 23 : As private schools are reportedly charging 70 per cent of total fees while flouting the High Court orders of charging 70 per cent of tuition fees in the current session, the All Rajasthan Parents Forum has filed an appeal in the Rajasthan High Court, requesting it to defer its earlier order and to direct schools to claim actual expenses while ignoring the additional expenses.

Advocate Rishikesh Maharishi told IANS that the hearing might be scheduled in a day or two. “A leave to appeal application has been filed in the court against its single-bench decision announced on September 7 ordering schools to collect 70 per cent of tuition fee from students. Surprisingly, the court announced its judgment without listening to the parents’ side,” he added.

“This fresh application has been filed by Forum chairperson Sunil Yadav on behalf of over 40,000 parents from 19 schools of the state,” said Maharishi.

In its appeal, the Forum said that the private school operators are charging 70 per cent of the total fees against the court’s order of collecting 70 per cent of tuition fees. Also, soon after the court’s order, the school managements are forcing students to deposit the said amount soon and are debarring those students from attending online classes who have been unable to pay total fees.

The Rajasthan High Court on September 7 had ordered private schools to collect 70 per cent of the tuition fees during the pandemic period as the schools have been running online classes while remaining closed. The court ordered that 70 per cent of the tuition fees will be charged from the parents in three instalments. While the first instalment will have to be submitted by September 30, the second instalment will be submitted by November 30 and the third instalment by January 31.

Maharishi said that the Forum in its plea has requested the court to restrain schools from charging any kind of additional expenses.

Source: IANS

