New Delhi: Aspaire is going to conduct a zoom webinar titled ‘2002 Gujarat Pogrom’ today at 9 p.m.

Speakers of the webinar are Dr. Shaik Ubaid, Human Rights Activist, USA, Fr Cedric Prakash, Jesuit Priest from Gujarat and Human Rights Defender, Ahmedabad, Nishrin Jagri, Human Rights Activist, daughter of late Ehsan Jafri, USA, Shabnam Hashmi, Human rights Activist, Delhi and Vijaylakshmi Nadar, Investigative journalist.

The meeting ID is 811 0057 4059 and passcode is 830214.

Link: Click here