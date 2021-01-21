Assailants slit throat of 14-year-old girl in Patna

Patna, Jan 21 : Soon after the murder of Indigo Airlines state head Rupesh Kumar Singh, unidentified men slit the throat of a 14-year-old girl in Patna’s Jakkanpur area, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased, Anshu Kumari, was alone at home when some unidentified men entered the house and attacked her with sharp-edged weapons.

Sandeep Singh, City SP (East) told IANS: We have some positive leads about this case. It will be cracked soon.”

As per the statement of the deceased’s father, his wife and he had left for work and Anshu was alone at home on Wednesday. Taking advantage of this, the accused executed the crime. None of the neighbours or relatives residing in adjoining houses had any clue about the attack.

“I was informed about the murder of my daughter by a relative. I immediately rushed home and saw her lying on the bed with her throat slit,” he said in his statement. He further said he has no enmity with anyone.

“We have registered an FIR under relevant IPC sections of murder and criminal conspiracy against unknown persons in Jakkarpur police station and the matter is under investigation,” Singh said.

