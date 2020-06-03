Assam: 3 arrested in looting, poaching cases

Guwahati/ Diphu: Three persons were arrested in central Assam’s Karbi Anglong district in connection with incidents of firing, poaching and looting, and a large number of arms and ammunition were seized from them, police said on Tuesday.

Seven people went to the Habi Rongphar village in the Dolamara police station area on May 16 and beat up some villagers with gun butts and bamboo sticks, they said.

They also went to the village on March 27 and opened fire, and forcefully took away rice, pulses and livestock from each of the houses there, police said.

Subsequently, a case was registered and police began an investigation, following which the arrests were made.

The three arrested have been identified as David Siama of Manipur, and Biki Thapa and Simon Lakra of Assam, police said.

Arms and ammunition, including a Type 81 rifle, two AK-56 rifles and a DBBL gun, were seized, besides camping materials, among others.

Police sad those arrested have confessed about their involvement in a rhino poaching case in the Kaziranga National Park.

Search is on to nab the four other accused persons, they said.

Source: PTI

