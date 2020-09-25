Assam announces new quarantine rules for air passengers

Guwahati, Sep 25 : The Assam government on Friday announced new quarantine rules for air passengers, slashing the home quarantine to a day if they come out negative in an expedited test.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the media that to avoid a crowd at the airport, the state government has launched an online app for passengers to submit entry forms.

“Air passengers can register prior to travel and on arrival, would have to stay in quarantine only for 24 hours instead of the earlier 10 days. These air passengers have to test their samples through the RT-PCR method by paying Rs 2,200,” he said.

Sarma said that now the air passengers would have to go for both rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests.

“If the air passengers need the RT-PCR results within 24 hours, they have to pay Rs 2,200. If the result is negative, the person needs not to go for home quarantine. The RT-PCR tests would also be done free of cost from the recognised laboratories. But for that, the persons have to wait for at least three days. Till then, they should remain in the home quarantine,” he said.

Sarma said that recovered Covid-19 patients, with final test certificates, need not to go for tests after their arrival in Assam by air or by trains.

