Assam Assembly adopts resolution condemning BBC docu on PM Modi

Dispur: Assam Legislative Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution condemning the “malicious documentary” recently aired by the BBC to “malign India’s growing international standing and foment domestic instability,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma said that the house has collectively demanded that the strictest action be taken against those responsible.

BBC had released a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled ‘India: The Modi Question,” which caused controversy on January 21.

The Centre had issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi. The Supreme Court had on February 3 directed the central government to produce original records relating to its decision to block the BBC documentary.