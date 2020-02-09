Assam: BJP to conduct census to identify indigenous Muslims

A+ A-

Guwahati: The BJP led Government in Assam has planned to start conducting a census to identify indigenous Muslims in the state in the month of March this year.

The objective of this census is to segregate indigenous Muslims from migrants from erstwhile East Bengal, East Pakistan or Bangladesh said Assam minorities development board chairman Muminul Aowal.

According to reports, this census will mainly cover the Goria, Moria, Desi and the tea tribe Jolha communities, who according to the BJP government are considered indigenous (like other ethnic tribes and communities of the state).

“The names of indigenous Muslims and Bangladeshi Muslims are the same. As a result, the government faces problems in identifying them during implementation of various welfare schemes. Since our government is committed towards the welfare of indigenous Muslims, they should have a separate identity,” he said.

A meeting convened on February 11 by the state minorities development department with various stakeholders belonging to indigenous Muslim communities will set the ball rolling for the census, “which will be the first of its kind”, he added.