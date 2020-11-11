Assam CM speaks to Thackeray for security of Arnab Goswami

MansoorPublished: 11th November 2020 3:29 pm IST
Raigad: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018, arrives in a police van to be produced in a court, at Alibaug in Raigad district, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday spoke to his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and requested him to ensure proper security of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, who is currently in jail in Navi Mumbai.

The telephonic conversation came after family members of Goswami met Sonowal here and urged him to do the needful for the security of the journalist, who they claimed is under “life threat“.

The Assam chief minister spoke to the Maharashtra chief minister and asked him to ensure the security of Goswami,” an official said.

Thackeray assured Sonowal that he would do the needful for the security of Goswami, who hails from Assam.

Later, in a tweet, Sonowal said, “Talked to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray Ji and requested him for adequate security arrangements for renowned journalist Arnab Goswami. I talked to him as Mr Goswami’s family members approached me and intimated that there is not enough security provided to him.”

Goswami is currently in Taloja central jail in Navi Mumbai in connection with a case of abetment of suicide of an architect.

Source: PTI

