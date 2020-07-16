Assam CM visits flood relief camp near Kaziranga

By Qayam Published: 16th July 2020 1:53 pm IST
sarbananda sonowal

Kohora: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday morning visited a flood relief camp at Rising Sun School, Kohora near Kaziranga and interacted with the people who have taken shelter there.

In a tweet, Sonowal said, “This morning, visited and interacted with inhabitants of a flood relief camp at Rising Sun School, Kohora near Kaziranga.”

“Assam Floods has brought new challenges to us in a critical period and we are leaving no stone unturned in safeguarding the lives of both people and animals,” he added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited a flood relief camp at Teok.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 66 people have died and 48,07,111 have been affected across 30 districts due to floods in the state, as of July 15.

Source: ANI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close