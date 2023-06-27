Assam delimitation: 500 protesters arrested in Barak valley

Guwahati: More than 500 protesters were arrested on Tuesday during a strike-call called by the opposition parties in the Southern Assam’s Barak Valley region.

The protest call was given in wake for the draft delimitation proposal by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The bandh call started at 05:00 AM with stores and commercial businesses closed in Barak valley’s three districts (Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi). The bandh was initially called by the Barak Democratic Front (BDF) and later endorsed by Congress, Trinamool Congress, and AIUDF.

Despite low attendance, government offices and schools remained open.

Barak Valley has seen widespread protests & complete bandh today against losing two LACs due to #Delimitation. @BhupenKBorah@KamalakhyaMLA pic.twitter.com/dWJ8FsfK8F — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) June 27, 2023

In the three districts, there were fewer automobiles plying on the roads while the protesters were asking people to remain inside.

Arrested people included Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, a Congress MLA from Karimganj (North) and Abhijit Paul, president of the party’s Cachar district.

SP Cachar Numal Mahatta said that the protesters from all political parties were arrested as they were stopping people from leaving for work. “These were preventative detention. They were later released,” he said.

The Election Commission’s draft delimitation proposal said that the Barak valley will have 13 assembly seats instead of 15. Suggestion to rename a few constituencies has also been made.

Several political parties, including members of the BJP government, have voiced their displeasure with the draft recommendations.

Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha said that the draft recommendations are a conspiracy against the people of Barak valley and also against a particular community.

The Election Commission has suggested 126 assembly seats for Assam and 14 Lok Sabha constituencies. The draft panel also intends to change the Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies’ geographical borders.