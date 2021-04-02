Assam elections: EVM found in BJP candidate’s car; EC orders repoll

Karimganj: The Election Commission on Friday ordered a repoll at a polling station in Ratabari seat of Assam after the presiding officer carried the EVM after polling in a vehicle which reportedly belonged to a BJP candidate.

In a statement, the EC said the presiding officer and three other officials have been placed under suspension.

“Although seals of the EVM were found intact, it has nevertheless been decided to do a re-poll at No. 149- Indira M.V. School of LAC 1 Ratabari (SC) as an added precaution,” the poll panel said.

Also Read Priyanka Gandhi urges political parties to ‘re-evaluate’ use of EVMs

Violence broke out in Karimganj district of Assam on Thursday night after some Congress and AIUDF supporters spotted a BJP candidate’s vehicle being used to take a polled EVM to the strong room, forcing the police to fire in the air to bring the situation under control.

Breaking : Situation tense after EVMs found in Patharkandi BJP candidate Krishnendu Paul’s car. pic.twitter.com/qeo7G434Eb — atanu bhuyan (@atanubhuyan) April 1, 2021

The vehicle of the polling party of Indira MV School in the Ratabari constituency broke down on their way to the strong room in Karimganj town, officials said on Friday morning.

“They took a lift in a private vehicle. Incidentally, the vehicle was registered under the name of sitting BJP MLA Patharkandi Krishnendu Paul. When it reached Nimal Bazar area, some public spotted it,” an official of the district administration said.

Paul is also the BJP candidate from the seat this time.

The mob, mostly consisting of AIUDF and Congress supporters, vandalised the vehicle, upon which the polling party ran away, leaving behind the EVMs, eyewitnesses said.