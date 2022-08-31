Assam govt demolishes 3rd madrasa this month; alleges terror activities

The Assam government on Wednesday morning ordered the demolition of a madrasa in the Bongaigaon district for allegedly being associated with “a terror organization.”

The district administration alleged that the premises of Markazul MaArif Quariayana Madrasa were being used for terror activities.

#WATCH | Assam: Markazul Ma-Arif Quariayana Madrasa, located at Kabaitary Part-IV village in Bongaigaon district, being demolished



This is the 3rd Madrasa demolished by the Assam government following arrests of 37 persons including Imam and Madrasa teachers linked with AQIS/ABT pic.twitter.com/zTQiiicAne — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022

On Tuesday, authorities evacuated at least 224 students from the building. The police searched the premises and found certain documents allegedly associated with an organisation named Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

It may be noted that this is the third Madrassa to be demolised this month.

On August 30, the Goalpara district police conducted a search operation and supposedly seized several key documents including one leaflet of terror Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) in Bengali language and one logo suspected to be of AQIS.

On the same day, the Assam government demolished another Madrasa by the name Shaikhul Hind Mahmudul Hasan Jamiul Huda Islamic Academy in Barapeta district. It was alleged that the institution was constructed on government land and had terror links.

Earlier this month the Jamiul Huda Madrasa in Moirabari area of the state’s Morigaon district was razed down on the charges that it was associated with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

Reasons listed by Assam government officials for demolition:

According to Swapnaneel Deka, Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon district the district administration had in its order issued on August 30 stated that the Madrasa is structurally vulnerable and unsafe for human habitation as the madrasa buildings were not built “as per APWD specifications/ IS norms.”

“Yesterday, the Goalpara district police had also conducted a search operation along with an arrested person linked with AQIS/ABT in the madrasa. As per the direction of the district administration, we have started the process to demolish the Madrasa,” SP Deka said.

“This institution is involved in anti-national activities, Jihadi outfits. We immediately came to the spot, verified the property, and found it to be on government land and did not find the owner. So we decided to demolish it immediately,” Lachit Kumar Das, Additional Deputy Commissioner said.

“This is the second madrasa we evicted as they were not running as an institution but were running as a terrorist hub. I don’t want to generalise, but we investigate and take appropriate action when a complaint of fundamentalism comes,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.

Assam Police have also arrested two more persons linked with AQIS and ABT in Barpeta district on Monday morning. More than 30 persons have been arrested so far, besides busting a few Jihadi modules in the state.

Surveillance of Islamic teachers:

For better surveillance, Assam Chief Minister reiterated that Islamic teachers coming into the state will be closely monitored and moreover the state was developing a portal where their details will be captured.

“We have laid down standard operating procedures. Locals must inform police if any religious teacher (Imam) coming outside of the state and are not known to them,” Sarma told reporters.

“Police will verify the person and then he can carry out his religious teaching in the Madrassas,” he said, adding that Muslims of Assam have been cooperating with the government in this process.

Assam currently doesn’t have any government-run madrassas as they have recently been converted into regular schools.

However, individual or privately-run madrassas continue to exist.

