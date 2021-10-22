Assam govt team touring Andhra to study education reforms

Amaravati: A team of Assam government officials are currently touring Andhra Pradesh to study the reforms introduced in the state’s education sector, which range from providing books and uniforms, mid-day meals, and financial assistance to mothers of school-going children.

The Assam delegation consisting of the state project director of Samagra Shiksha, director of elementary education, and the director SCERT, are touring the state to observe state government initiatives like ‘nadu-nedu’ ‘Jagananna vidya kanuka’ ‘amma odi’, and ‘Jagananna vidya deevena’.

The delegation comprising Roshni Aparanji Kirati, and Bijoya Choudhury among others, called on Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Thursday, and revealed that the Assam government is keen on replicating the reforms.

Speaking about the interest shown by other states to replicate the reforms, Suresh said: “All the reforms introduced by the present day government under the leadership of our Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are revolutionary and have been introduced with the sole intention of making quality education available and accessible to every single student in the state, irrespective of financial background or any other distinction.

“Due to the same, multiple others states like Assam are keen on studying our model and replicating the same in their respective states.”

Andhra Pradesh officials said that several states, including neighbouring Telangana, have evinced interest in replicating some of the schemes introduced the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government.