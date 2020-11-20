Assam lawyer held for deceiving people on pretext of govt jobs

Guwahati, Nov 20 : The Assam Police have arrested a lawyer for reportedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them government jobs in exchange of money, the police said on Friday.

The Superintendent of Police of Dhubri district in western Assam, Anand Mishra, said that Monirul Islam, a lawyer, was arrested by the police for allegedly taking money from a youth named Safiqul Houqe for provising a government job.

“Islam, 42, was arrested on Thursday night under various section of the Indian Penal Code, including 420 (cheating), after Houqe lodged a complain with the police,” Mishra told IANS over phone.

Another police officer said that the lawyer had cheated many people by promising to get them government jobs and other services in exchange of money, claiming that he had close connections with several high-profile personalities, including ministers and top officials, in different government departments.

“Houqe paid the advocate Rs 2.5 lakh in a deal of Rs 5 lakh for getting a government job,” the officer said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.