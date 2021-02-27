Assam: NDA’s vote share to rise, may win 72 seats

New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliances (NDA) vote share is likely to increase by 1.9 per cent in the upcoming Assam elections, while it may bag 72 seats out of the overall 126, the IANS-CVoter survey revealed on Saturday.

On Friday, the Election Commission of India announced the dates for elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly, set to be held over three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6 with the results to be declared on May 2.

According to the survey of more than 4,700 participants done in six weeks, the National Democratic Alliance led by the BJP may get 43.8 per cent vote share as against 41.9 per cent in the last election held in 2016. It may score 72 seats, down by two.

Notably, the United Progressive Alliance’s (UPA) vote share is likely to increase dramatically with survey projections showing it at 43.8 per cent in comparison to 2016, when it logged merely 31 per cent. The seats will increase from 26 to 47.

The vote share of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) is most likely to come down to 1.1 per cent as against 3.9 per cent in the 2016 state elections. The vote shares of other parties may stand at 13.7 per cent, down from 23.2 per cent in the last elections.

Region-wise, the majority of votes from Central Assam, Hills and Barak Valley and Upper Assam will go to the BJP, while votes from Lower Assam are likely to sway towards the Congress. In 2016, the majority of votes from all the regions went to the BJP.

The surveyor asked the participants who they will vote for if the assembly elections are held today? To this, 43.8 per cent said that they will vote for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, 41.4 per cent said that they will vote for the United Progressive Alliance.

Next, the participants were asked — Irrespective of whichever party you support or vote for, which party or alliance do you think will win the West Bengal state election? To this, 49.5 per cent said NDA, while 31.2 per cent named UPA.

The last assembly polls in 2016 in Assam were held in two phases wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies had won 86 of the state’s 126 assembly constituencies.