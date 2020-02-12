Assam NRC data goes offline, MHA says technical snag

A+ A-

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that the Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) data went offline due to a technical issue on the cloud.

Officials close to the development reported that all Assam NRC data list was made offline from its official website due to non-renewal of the contract with the IT firm Wipro.

The MHA added that it was ensuring that the data was safe and the snag would be resolved soon.

The Home Ministry’s clarification came after Congress took on the government over the issue calling that the “missing” of the data a “malafide act”.

The complete detail of exclusion and inclusion of bonafide Indian citizens in the NRC was uploaded on its official website ‘www.nrcassam.nic.in’ after the final list was published on August 31, 2019.

Officials said that the cloud service for the huge set of data was provided by Wipro and their contract was till October 19 last year.

However, this was not renewed by the earlier Coordinator, Prateek Hajela. The data got offline from December 15 after it was suspended by Wipro. This resulted in panic especially amongst the people who have been excluded from the list as the rejection certificates were yet to be issued.

The final NRC excluded 19,06,657 persons. A total of 3,11,21,004 names were included out of 3,30,27,661 applicants.

Officials in Assam have also assured that data pertaining to the final NRC for Assam going offline is a temporary thing and the issue will be resolved in a few days.