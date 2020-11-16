Assam Police SI suspended for wearing religious skull cap on duty

Guwahati: For allegedly wearing religious skull cap Assam police suspended a Muslim Sub-Inspector of Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO) and said that it violated the Uniform Rule which is serious indiscipline.

The suspended Sub-Inspector has been identified as Md Shoukat Ali. He was suspended after a picture in which he was wearing a skull cap (associated with the Islamic faith) went viral.

All rules are reserved for Muslims only in India.

As quoted by the Inside Northeast, ADGP S N Singh told that the Shoukat’s photo in the cap was clicked in Amingaon where he had forgotten to take off the cap after offering Namaz. He further added, “However, there is reason to believe that he was totally being honest.”

Shoukat who is suspended for the breach of the uniform code is now posted at the Message Coordination Centre in Dispur.

According to the Department proceeding is also drawn up against him under section 65 of Assam Police Act 2007 read with rule-66 of Assam Police Manual Pt-III and Article 311 of the Constitution of India and rule 7 of Assam Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1964 for his indisciplined and unbecoming conduct, rendering him until retention in the Police Force.

However, many sections of the public claimed that the sentence is too harsh.

Some days back a police officer in UP was suspended for keeping beard



Some days back a police officer in UP was suspended for keeping beard

A Muslim journalist Gazala Ahemed was denied job for wearing Scarf.

Earlier a similar incident witnessed public outrage When a bearded Muslim policeman in Uttar Pradesh was suspended for sporting a beard. It was said that Intesar Ali, a man belonging to the Muslim faith, was ordered thrice to take permission to grow a beard and was finally suspended from the force for “non-compliance.”