Assam polls: NDA ahead in 77 seats, trends indicate victory

Guwahati: The ruling BJP-led NDA in Assam is leading in 77 assembly seats, while the Grand Alliance spearheaded by the Congress is ahead in 40 places, according to the trends available in the Election Commission’s website.

The BJP is leading in 62 seats, and its partners- Asom Gana Parishad is ahead 10 and United People’s Party, Liberal in seven constituencies.

Congress candidates are leading in 26 seats, while those of its ally AIUDF in 11 and Bodoland People’s Front in three.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and AGP chief and minister Atul Bora are leading from Majuli, Jalukbari and Bokakhat.

Congress president and MP Ripun Bora and leader of the opposition in the assembly Debabrata Saikia are trailing in Gohpur and Nazira.

Jailed Akhil Gogoi of Raijor Dal is leading in Sibsagar, while former AASU and anti-CAA leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi from Assam Jatiya Parishad is trailing in Naharkatia.

Assam has a 126-member assembly and 64 seats are needed for a simple majority.