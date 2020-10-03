Assam reports 10 more COVID deaths, 1,416 new cases

Guwahati: The COVID-19 death toll of Assam rose to 721 with 10 patients succumbing to the disease, while 1,416 new cases took the tally to 1,83,812, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Four deaths were reported from Sivasagar district, followed by two each from Kamrup Metropolitan and Lakhimpur and one each from Goalpara and Dibrugarh.

“Very sad and anguished to inform that 10 more COVID positive patients have succumbed to the disease. My deepest condolences to bereaved families and friends. Please take care,” Sarma tweeted.

The current death rate in the state is 0.39 per cent.

The 1,461 new positive cases include 445 from Kamrup Metropolitan, 110 from Jorhat, 103 from Dibrugarh and 101 from Golaghat, the minister said.

The new cases were detected out of the 28,301 tests conducted during the day.

Altogether 35,91,511 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state till date and the number of tests conducted per million is 1,03,905, he said.

Of the total 1,83,812 cases, 35,569 are active while 721 have died and three migrated out of the state.

The recovery rate in the state is 80.90 per cent as 1,47,519 patients have been cured of COVID-19 so far, Sarma said.

Meanwhile, the minister felicitated COVID hospital cleaners at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Friday.

“They have been our frontline warriors in our fight against pandemic by maintaining cleanliness and hygiene for both patients and doctors. Salute them for their selfless services,” Sarma tweeted.

Sanitation workers across the state were also felicitated by the respective district administrations.

Source: PTI