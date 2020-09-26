Assam reports 17 fresh COVID deaths, 1,792 new positive cases

Guwahati: The COVID-19 tally went up to 1,67,374 in Assam on Friday after 1,792 new cases were detected, while 17 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 625, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Of the new deaths, five were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district, three each from Dibrugarh and Golaghat, two from Lakhimpur, and one each from Sivasagar, Darrang, Jorhat, and Goalpara.

The 1,792 positive cases detected during the day include 387 from Kamrup Metropolitan, 169 from Jorhat, 121 from Dibrugarh, and 105 from Cachar, Sarma said.

The new cases were detected out of 28,245 tests.

The health department has decided to test one lakh, people, daily for COVID-19 for three days from September 28.

The minister said that 1,571 patients also recovered from the disease during the day, taking the total number of discharged patients to 1,36,712.

“We all must give priority to our health and invest in increasing our family’s immunity by having proper nutrition and rest,” Sarma tweeted.

📌 Discharge Alert



1⃣5⃣7⃣1⃣ patients discharged today.



We all must give priority to our health and invest in increasing our family's immunity by having proper nutrition and rest.



😊Total Discharged Patients: 136712

😑Active Patients: 30034



9:00 PM/Sept 25#AssamFightsCovid pic.twitter.com/grYc6J9Lg4 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 25, 2020

Of the total 1,67,374 positive cases, 625 have died and there are 30,034 active cases. Three patients have migrated out of the state, he said.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has developed a mobile app through which air passengers can download forms, fill it up, and show it at airports to avoid delay in completing formalities for COVID-19 tests, Sarma said.

Source: PTI