Assam reports 2,073 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

The total number of tests conducted in the state so far is 29,91,612.

By Mansoor Published: 23rd September 2020 7:37 am IST
Assam reports 2,073 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Guwahati: Assam on Tuesday reported 2,073 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Among the latest deaths, two happened in Kamrup Metropolitan and one each in Dibrugarh, Darrang, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Jorhat, and Cachar, he said.

Of the new cases detected, 344 are from Kamrup Metropolitan, 168 from Dibrugarh, 166 from Jorhat, and 125 from Golaghat, the minister said.

Total 29,647 tests were conducted during the day, he said, adding that the positivity rate was 6.99 percent.

The total number of tests conducted in the state so far is 29,91,612.

Meanwhile, 1,817 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the day.

READ:  Delhi records less than 4,000 daily COVID cases after 5 days

The state has so far reported 1,61,393 cases of COVID-19. There are 29,857 active cases at present while 1,30,947 patients have recovered. So far, 586 patients have died and three persons migrated out of the state.

Further, 1,099 people who have recovered from COVID-19 donated their plasma in five medical colleges and hospitals.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close