Assam woman raped in car by ‘friend’ in Gurugram

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th March 2023 8:23 pm IST
Representative Image

Gurugram: A 34-year-old woman from Assam was allegedly raped by a “friend” in a car near Hero Honda chowk here, police said on Thursday.

According to the woman, a private firm employee, she was in touch with the accused, Sandeep, for the past few days and had been talking to him on the phone.

On Monday, when she left her Sector 37 office, Sandeep, 40, offered to pick her up from Hero Honda chowk, police said.

“I sat in his car and after talking for some time, he raped me in the car and also threatened to kill me,” the woman said in her complaint, according to police.

Following her complaint, Sandeep, a resident of Jhajjar, was booked under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 37 Police Station on Wednesday and arrested on Thursday.

“The accused confessed to the crime. He was produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody,” said Inspector Sunita, SHO, Sector 37 Police Station.

