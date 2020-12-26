Assam’s Covid management exceptionally good : Amit Shah

Guwahati, Dec 26 : Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday appreciated the Assam government and the Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for “exceptional Covid-19 management” in the state.

“Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s performance in Covid-19 performance is exceptionally good,” Shah said while addressing a public meeting at Amingaon Parade Ground here.

“The 0.47 per cent mortality rate (due to Covid-19) in Assam is lowest in the world. It is also exceptional that over 98 per cent people have returned to their homes after recoveries,” the visiting Home Minister said.

Assam has so far reported 2,15,836 Covid-19 cases while 1,033 people have succumbed to the dreaded disease. On Friday night, the number of active cases stood at 3,422, while 2,11,378 people have recovered.

