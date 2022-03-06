Assassination bid: Minister Srinivas Goud given Grey Hounds protection

Hyderabad: In the wake of reports of murder threat to Excise Minister Srinivas Goud, the State government has increased security to him with 20 police personnel comprising six Intelligence men, ten from city security wing and four Grey Hound personnel.

Srinivas Goud is the second person to have security of Grey Hounds with M44 weapons only after Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Two more vehicles have been added to the convoy of the minister.

It may be mentioned here that the police have uncovered and frustrated the murder attempt allegedly planned by Mahbubnagar market committee chairman Amarendar Raju, and his brothers Raghavendra Raju, Madhusudan Raju, Nagaraju and Munnur Ravi. Police said the investigation revealed that the suspects hired one Farooq to kill the minister and paid him Rs 15 crore supari.

Before the 2018 Assembly elections, a murder attempt was made on a local councillor in Mahbubnagar near the residence of Srinivas Goud. Since then, differences cropped up between the camps of Srinivas Goud and Raghavendra Raju when the latter complained to the State Election Commission that the affidavit filed by Srinivas Goud was tampered with.