Assembly polls: UP reports 21.18 pc voter turnout till 11 am

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 21.18 percent at 11 am on Sunday in the third phase of the ongoing Assembly elections.

According to the Election Commission of India, Lalitpur witnessed the highest voter turnout of 25.71 percent followed by Manpuri (24.45 percent) and Firozabad (24.30 percent) till 11 am.

Kanpur Nagar recorded the lowest percentage of voter turnout of 16.87 percent. Further, while Auraiya saw 18.51 percent voter turnout.

Hathras reported 22.62 percent voter turnout, Hamirpur recorded 23.30 percent while Firozabad registered 24.30 percent polling.

Meanwhile, Etawah recorded 19.83 percent while Jalaun recorded 21.72 percent. Kannauj recorded 21.98 percent.

Polling in 59 constituencies for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections is underway.

In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.

Among the key constituencies where polling began today include Karhal where former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting his maiden Assembly election.

Akhilesh’s uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) supremo Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting from Jaswantnagar seat.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10.