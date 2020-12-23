Assistant Central Intelligence Officer: Applications invited for recruitment to the post

By Sameer|   Published: 23rd December 2020 1:32 pm IST
New Delhi: Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs invited applications to fill up 2000 vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer post.

As per the official notification, persons who are graduate or possess qualification equivalent to it can apply for the recruitment.

Apart from educational qualification, the candidates must satisfy age eligibility. They must be in the age group of 18-27 years. However, the age limit is relaxed by certain years for the candidates belonging to reserved category.

Examination center

Candidates have an option to select three choices for the examination center that is scheduled to be held in various major cities of the country.

They will be selected based on the performance in written exam and interview.

It must be noted that selected candidates must be ready to serve anywhere in the country. They will receive a pay scale of level 7 i.e., Rs. 44,900 – 1, 42, 400.

How to apply

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).

Interest and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of MHA (click here).  

