Assistant Local Audit office at Tirupati inaugurated online

Hyderabad: The Assistant Local Audit Office (ALAO) at Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) under the Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA) Secunderabad was inaugurated online by Sanjiv Mittal, IDAS, Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), New Delhi on Wednesday in the presence of senior officers of the Defence Accounts Department, Dr. M. Anjaneyulu, IDAS, Additional CGDA, Praveen Kumar, IDAS, Sr. Joint CGDA (Admin), New Delhi and K. Venkata Rao, IDAS, CDA, Secunderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjiv Mittal, IDAS, CGDA has stated that establishing Assistant Local Audit Office at Tirupati would go in a long way in meeting the accounting and audit requirements of 16 NCC Units and 5 ECHS Polyclinics spread across the Southern districts of Andhra Pradesh namely Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore and Chittoor.

On this occasion, Dr. M. Anjaneyulu, IDAS, Additional CGDA has expressed his happiness over materialization of long cherished desire of creation of ALAO at Tirupati.

K. Venkata Rao, IDAS, Controller has stated that creation of ALAO Tirupati is one of the priorities of CDA Secunderabad for quite some time for timely deliverance of the services to the dependant NCC Units and ECHS Polyclinics in and around Tirupati. Air Commodore Krishnan, Deputy Director General, NCC Directorate, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Colonel S.N. Karthikeyan, Director, ECHS, TASA also attended the inauguration ceremony.

