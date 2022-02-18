Assistant professor vacancies: Telangana to amend recruitment laws

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has resolved to amend University recruitment laws for the appointment of professors and assistant professors in Telangana universities. The draft bill for the amendment is ready which is to be submitted in the next assembly session.

The amendment shall be carried out in keeping with the UGC directives and the court rulings.

There is a growing demand for recruitment in the universities across Telangana for many years and for the past 5 years efforts are being made in this regard but to no avail.

There are more than 2000 vacancies for professors and assistant professors in Telangana universities. But the state government chose to continue education through the contract staff.

In 2017, the Telangana government issued GO 34 for the recruitment of 1064 professors and assistant professors vacancies across the Telangana universities but till date, no recruitment has been made.

The retirement of professors and assistant professors is increasing across the universities where many departments are on the verge of closure.

The UGC is demanding to include more conditions in the appointment of professors and assistant professors. Thus Telangana government is planning to make amendments to the recruitment laws. The Chief Minister KCR has issued directions to the chief secretary in this regard.