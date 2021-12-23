Assoc Prof of Qatar University turns down request to appear on Republic TV

Mumbai: Associate professor of Qatar University Dr. Rizwan Ahmad on Wednesday turned down the Republic TV’s request to appear on the channel’s Prime Time Show.

Earlier, the channel has sent a mail to Ahmad requesting him to appear on the show that was scheduled to go live at 10:30 p.m. The anchor of the show was Arnab Goswami.

The topic of the show was to focus on RSS’s tweet that mentioned “Bhagyanagar”.

Responding to the mail, the associate professor not only turned down the request but also cited the reason for his decision. He wrote, “Thanks for your invitation. I have, indeed, published research articles on names and their social and political significance. But given your channel’s track record of vilifying minorities in general and Muslims in particular based on fake or distorted facts and figures, I will have to turn down your request”.

Received an invitation to appear on Republic TV for their Prime Time show.



-Turned it down



"Given your channel’s track record of vilifying minorities in general and Muslims in particular based on fake or distorted facts and figures, I will have to turn down your request" pic.twitter.com/NbMucX0bl1 — Dr. R Ahmad Zabanwala (@RizwanAhmad1) December 23, 2021

RSS again raises agenda to rename Hyderabad

Yesterday, taking to Twitter, RSS said, “The Samanvay Baithak (coordination meeting) of the chief functionaries of various organizations inspired by the RSS working in different areas of social life will be held from 5th to 7th Jan. 2022 at Bhagyanagar, Telangana: Sunil Ambekar.”

RSS has not clearly demanded to change the name of the city but has used ‘Bhagyanagar’ instead of Hyderabad.

It is worth mentioning that both RSS and Bharatiya Janata Party have been raising the demand to rename Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar.

During the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election, 2020, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that if Faizabad can be renamed Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj, then Hyderabad too can be renamed as Bhagyanagar.

“Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can be renamed as Bhagyanagar. I said why not. I told them that we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came into power in UP. Then why Hyderabad can’t be renamed as Bhagyanagar?” Yogi had said.

With inputs from agencies