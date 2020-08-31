Asteroid 2011 ES4 to approach towards earth by Sept. 1

By Ratna Chotrani

Hyderabad: The asteroid 2011 ES4 will make a close approach towards the Earth on September 1 and will be closer to our planet than the Moon said Dr. B.G. Siddharth Director B.M. Birla Science Centre

“It is the size of several football fields which was discovered in 2011 and is coming within 120,000 kilometres of the Earth which is lesser than the distance to the Moon. It is reported that the dimensions of the celestial body are from 22 to 49 meters. However, we do not expect it to collide and cause any damage,” Siddarth added.

The Aestroid 2011 ES4 (also known as 2011 ES4) is an Apollo near-Earth asteroid roughly 25 meters (82 feet) in diameter. It was discovered on 2 March 2011. The last time such a thing happened was in 1908 when it was believed that a bit of a Comet Encke struck a place called Tunguska in Siberia. There was heavy damage to trees and so on. But no casualties were reported as it was a deserted place.