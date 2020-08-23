Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

BY NEERAJ DHANKHER

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for August 24-30:

Aries

A practical and organised approach will help you accomplish your goals. In the beginning of the week you could gain through travels. However, you could experience some ups and downs in your relationships. Towards the middle of the week, you could find yourself embroiled in some controversy which can impact your reputation. You may also face some health issues relating to stomach and abdomen which will be resolved in due course of time. Nonetheless, you are likely to receive financial support from your in-laws. Towards the middle of the week, you could spend some more time with your family and friends, which will keep you in a positive frame of mind. Your relation with your father is likely to improve during this week. This is a good time for students as they would be able to fare better in their academic pursuits.

Tip of the week: Be organised

Lucky days: Thursday, Friday

Taurus

You will remain ambitious and goal-oriented this week. You are likely to get relief from any illness that may have been bothering you for long. This is also a favourable period to settle old dues and liabilities. However, you are advised to stay away from any kinds of conflicts and arguments. During the middle of the week, you are likely to receive gains and additional income which will improve your financial condition. There could be some temperamental differences with your spouse. Towards the end of the week, you could remain stressed as there may be delay in accomplishment of your goals. You are advised to relax, take rest and sleep which will help you rejuvenate. The later part of the week will see you receive appreciation and recognition from your colleagues and seniors which will be beneficial for your career. There could be health issues relating to eyes and respiratory system.

Tip of the week: Stay away from conflicts

Lucky days: Tuesday, Wednesday

Gemini

The week will start on a positive note as you are likely to receive an auspicious news relating to your children. This is a good time to plan an extension of family. If you are married and have children, you will improve your relations with them. If you are single, you are likely to meet your future life partner. You will be inclined to improve your basic skills, organise your work environment and communicate effectively with your co-workers which will help you improve your productivity and performance at the workplace. Also, you will be conscious about your health during this week and it is advisable to get a medical check-up done. During the middle of the week, you are likely to witness an increase in your comforts and luxuries during this period. Your spouse will remain supportive. There could also be gains through overseas collaborations and partnerships.

Tip of the week: Work upon your communication skills

Lucky days: Monday, Tuesday

Cancer

You are likely to see an improvement in your comfort and lifestyle. Your mother will experience good health and your relationship with her is likely to improve this week. Your siblings are expected to perform well in their respective fields and your relationship with them will remain comfortable. Towards the middle of the week, you could spend quality time with your children and make amends in the relationship with them. Students preparing for competitive exams are likely to get desired results from their efforts and hard work. However, there can be some ego clashes between you and your beloved. Towards the end of the week, you could become more structured and proactive which will reflect positively on your performance at the workplace. You are likely to receive guidance from your mentor which will enhance your productivity.

Tip of the week: Adopt a proactive approach

Lucky days: Wednesday, Thursday

Leo

You could face some unnecessary hurdles at the workplace at the beginning of the week. Your expenditure is likely to shoot up and may land you in financial difficulty. You need to take care of your father’s health. A favourable planetary movement during the middle of the week will present you with various opportunities to rise in your profession. You could initiate any renovation or repair work of your home or vehicle. You are likely to receive benefits from the government. Those in business are likely to experience a gainful period as investments will start yielding results. You will also be at your spontaneous and creative best while interacting with children and spouse which will create a positive environment on the personal front. Your children will perform well in studies. Health is likely to remain fine, but do not ignore any concern relating to your left eye.

Tip of the week: Be spontaneous and creative

Lucky days: Friday, Saturday

Virgo

This is a favourable week to invest and plan for your future savings as there would be an additional inflow of funds. Professionally, there will be opportunities to earn from multiple sources. At a personal level, you could consider expanding your family. Towards the middle of the week, you will be brimming with confidence and enthusiasm and will execute your ideas at the workplace. There could be a short trip relating to work. You could sign new partnerships during this period. Towards the end of the week, you could indulge in household chores and spend time on renovating or restructuring your house. The domestic environment will remain happy and joyful. Students may face distraction that may hamper their academic performance. On the health front, you may face some issues related to digestion such as gastric disorders and acidity.

Tip of the week: Plan your savings

Lucky days: Tuesday, Wednesday

Libra

This week you are likely to remain optimistic and your self-confidence will remain high. This is a favourable time to start something new. Those looking for a new job can expect positive development on the work front. Businesspeople can enter into new partnerships. Income from overseas will increase. During the middle of the week, there could be expenditure on the health of a

family member. Relations with your spouse will remain harmonious and good news on the work front will keep the bonding strong. During the end of the week, you could improve your communication with your siblings and make amends in the relationships with them. It is also a good period to undertake short trips for business or professional purposes. Students are likely to receive favourable results in their academic studies. Any discomfort relating to the spine or chest must not be ignored.

Tip of the week: Start something new

Lucky days: Monday, Friday

Scorpio

There could be additional expenditure this week which may create stress and anxiety. However, the flow of your regular income will not be disturbed. You will be on a constant lookout for other avenues to increase income. Businesspeople will need to persevere and work hard. Those dealing with government or semi-government organisations will be able to enter into a long-term contract which will prove to be profitable in the long run. During the end of the week, you may receive financial gain and returns especially if you have invested in gold or government bonds. Students may find it difficult to focus on their goals which may hamper their academic performance. On the health front, regular check-ups are recommended. Timely diagnosis of any irregularities such as blood sugar levels and blood pressure will help and prevent any complications.

Tip of the week: Look to increase income

Lucky days: Tuesday, Wednesday

Sagittarius

You will remain in a positive state of mind during the start of the week. A favourable planetary position will provide you with the necessary motivation to complete the things you have wanted to do for a long time. There could be substantial gains from trading of any kind. This will also be an auspicious time for personal life and you will feel happiness and contentment in your relationships. You will receive all the support that you need from friends, family and colleagues to excel in your life. Also, your communication and persuasive skills during this time will help you gain success in your profession or business. If you are a student, you are likely to perform exceedingly well in your academics. Towards the later part of the week, you are advised to avoid unnecessary expenditure. You may face health problems, especially those related to eyes and stomach.

Tip of the week: Invest in trading

Lucky days: Thursday, Friday

Capricorn

You are likely to experience a new high in your career. At the beginning of the week, your focus will be on earning money and advancing your career. Lady luck will be on your side during the second half of the week. You are likely to see an increase in your earnings whether you are a businessman or a professional. But in all of this, your family life may be neglected, hence you are advised to ensure a healthy work-life balance. Although undertaking journeys may bring substantial amounts of gains, they may leave you tired and exhausted at the end. Some of those who are single might be lucky to find a suitable partner. This week will bring good news for your siblings. They are likely to get the much-needed advancement and growth in their respective fields, which will be a source of happiness for the family. Health requires special attention.

Tip of the week: Maintain a healthy work-life balance

Lucky days: Tuesday, Wednesday

Aquarius

Whether you are in business or an employee, this week will provide new opportunities for you. With hard work you will be able to achieve success. You will need to accept challenges head-on. Do not shy away from doing or attempting something new. Salaried employees will perform effectively at work. This is an auspicious period to invest in real estate or property as you are likely to obtain good returns in the near future. You may remain disturbed due to some issues regarding elders of the family. Do not enter into futile arguments with them and try to maintain harmony. Students will retain their focus and concentration and will make encouraging progress. It is a good idea to meet new people and make connections as this will help you to explore new opportunities in future. You may be troubled by pain in the joints of your body. Avoid taking painkillers and consult an orthopaedic doctor at the earliest.

Tip of the week: Accept challenges head-on

Lucky days: Thursday, Friday

Pisces

This week you shall remain self-assured, confident and inspired which will help you rise in your profession. You are likely to impress your seniors at the workplace which will elevate your career. You could meet someone influential whose advice is likely to provide you with the right impetus to move ahead in your career. Those unemployed are likely to find a job in their desired field. However, you are advised to be careful while taking any new decisions as a wrong decision can create problems on both personal and professional front. There could be sudden gains and profits from earlier investments, which may be a source of joy for you. At the same time, there is a possibility of loss of some valuables or cash through theft or negligence which may lead to stress and mental agony. You may face recurrent health problems and are advised to improve your lifestyle to remain healthy.

Tip of the week: Look out for divine help

Lucky days: Tuesday, Wednesday

(Neeraj Dhankher is an astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.