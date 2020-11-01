Astrologer dies of burn injuries in West Bengal

NehaPublished: 1st November 2020 8:30 pm IST
dead body
Representational Photo

Kolkata: An astrologer, who used to conduct sponsored programmes on local television channels, died of burn injuries at his residence in Kestopur area of the metropolis on Sunday, police said.

Sources said three fire tenders doused the blaze, which erupted on the first floor of the house around 7.30 am.

Police said fire services personnel had to break open the locked doors of the residence of astrologer Jayanta Shastri, on Samar Dey Sarani, and rescue him in a semi-burnt condition.

Shastri was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead, they said.

Police said neighbours of the astrologer, who was alone in the house, spotted the flames and alerted the fire brigade.

Source: PTI

READ:  Mumbai: Man stabbed to death in Chembur; four held
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

NehaPublished: 1st November 2020 8:30 pm IST
Back to top button