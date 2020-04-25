An astrologer’s take on COVID-19 and the future

New Delhi: Renowned astrology researcher, Mahesh Bang, speaks to IANSlife on his prediction on whats in store for the future and also some of the reasons why COVID 19 struck.

It has been over a month since the entire world is battling the COVID-19 pandemic. While many countries are on a complete lockdown to save their citizens from getting infected, many others are taking necessary precautions to update their medicines and help themselves as well as others.

Bang has outlined specific details to correlate this virus to astrological factors. In his view, astrology predicts, guides and provides remedies.

The famous researcher, currently settled in South Africa states, “when planets Saturn and Jupiter come together in one zodiac sign, in approximately 20 years, it affects America, Europe and the Indian subcontinent negatively, giving birth to a pandemic type of situation.”

Few of the biggest historical events which occurred, whenever these planets were in one Zodiac sign or very closely associated in the last 100 years cycle are:

1920: Spanish flu Pandemic

1939 – 1945: Second world war

1962 – 1965: Indo-China war and Indo- Pakistan war

1981: HIV virus pandemic,

Mid 1999 – 2001: Kargil war, Bhuj earthquake

6th November 2019 – 30th June 2020: Australia fire, America-Iran tussle and COVID 19

“Astrology is an ancient spiritual science rooted in astronomy which sheds insight into the past and future through the positioning of the celestial bodies, nine planets and the twenty-seven Nakshatras (lunar constellations) in our solar system.”

At an event in December, he said, “On this Christmas 2019 there are 6 planets coming in one zodiac sign and it is an extremely rare configuration. As these planets revolve around the Sun at different revolving speeds, which happens only three to four times in a century. This equation was present during the First and Second world war, Indo -china war and during the plague. Whenever such a configuration occurs, it calls for attention from the entire world.”

Bang claims he cautioned the world, indicating that it would be tough for the world. He also states he initially alluded to the pandemic last year and went on to repeat the impact and gravity about the negative incident that would emerge.

When COVID-19 was limited only to China, Bang is believed to have cautioned that the period between March 29 and June 30 would be tough for the world. Talking about the same, he had shared, “Astrologically it is not easy to predict as the situation has intensified on a global scale. Only divine intervention will help us to overcome this pandemic quicker. This is the time we all need to take care of the environment and do more introspection and focus on our goal in human life and humanity.”

The Vedic scholar has predicted that things will return to normal, in all aspects, for the entire globe from November 21, 2021, when the planet Jupiter transits over into Aquarius. “We must acknowledge that the global horoscope is overpowering each country’s horoscope for a few months. Due to the rare configuration that occurred in December last year, we need to understand that it will take time,” he said.

He further added, “However from 15th May to 30th June when two major planets will be in retrograde, while they are already situated together in one zodiac sign, it will be the peak of COVID-19 in India and few other countries. By end of September 2020 we may get some relief from COVID-19. However, beginning of next year is again another unfavourable planetary alignment will take place.”

Adding, “This pandemic is a story of humankind and nature. In the age of technology, we moved so fast that we forgot our role in the universe, now is the time to rethink and make necessary changes. We are merely the galloping horses and Mother Nature will always hold the reins.”

Source: IANS

