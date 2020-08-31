Asus India elevates Dinesh Sharma as commercial PC business head

By News Desk 1 Published: 31st August 2020 6:22 pm IST
Mumbai, Aug 31 : Taiwanese electronics Asus which is aiming to ramp up its offerings for enterprises said on Monday that it had assigned Dinesh Sharma to lead its commercial PC business in India.

With the new assignment, Sharma will now head both the commercial PC and mobile business for Asus India.

“Dinesh joined Asus India in 2016 and has played a key role in propelling the smartphone business of Asus India,” Leon Yu, Regional Director, System Business Group, Asus India & South Asia, said in a statement.

“His rich industry knowledge combined with his strong business acumen makes him the perfect person to lead the commercial PC segment,” Yu said.

Asus became the third-largest consumer PC brand in the India market in the second quarter of this year, according to International Data Corporation (IDC).

The company now wants to introduce “the same amount of consumer centricity for businesses in India” and establish the company as “the best-in-class technology solution provider for enterprise customers,” according to Yu.

Sharma comes with two decades plus of experience in sales and distribution, brand management, product management and strategy.

Prior to joining ASUS, he had long stints at Vodafone India, Samsung India, Morphy Richards and Bajaj Electricals.

“In the coming month, we will be sharing details of our holistic approach to commercial PC market — encompassing robust commercial PC product portfolio across product categories and segments, sales and service infrastructure and wide channel availability,” Sharma said.

“Our products, services and solutions have been customised to meet the needs of all industry verticals and industry scales covering the entire range of customer segments.”

Asus said it will be launching products across all key segments covering notebooks, desktops, all in ones and mobile workstations.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

