Asus launches flagship gaming laptop ‘Zephyrus G14’ in India

New Delhi: Taiwanese tech giant Asus on Thursday launched its flagship laptop Zephyrus G14 powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor, along with other devices in India.

Zephyrus G14 with AniMe Matrix display will be available for Rs 98,990 while Zephyrus G14 without this unique display is priced at Rs 80,990.

In the cutting-edge AniMe Matrix technology, the monochrome palette and pixelated pattern gives the device a retro feel with surprising flexibility.

The other devices launched are ZenBook 14, VivoBook S S14, VivoBook Ultra K15, VivoBook Ultra 14/15, VivoBook Flip 14 and Zephyrus G15.

‘Emphasizing on thin and light as our prime focus for the first time for a gaming laptop in 14-inch form factor with such powerful AMD Ryzen 4000 series HS processors will provide unrivalled performance to gamers and content creators,” said Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer And Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India.

The 17.9 mm thin and 1.6kg ultra-portable Zephyrus G14 offers Magnesium-Alloy keyboard frame with fingerprint-resistance in a distinctive dot matrix design.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 will be available in multiple variants.

The laptop features a 14-inch narrow-bezel IPS-level display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The gaming laptop will support 16GB RAM and ASUS has also confirmed 32GB RAM options that will be available later in Q3.

For storage, there are M.2 SSD options and a 1TB hard disk option.

The Zephyrus G14 is the first ROG laptop to feature an Ergo-Lift hinge that lifts the keyboard at a more comfortable angle for better typing experience.

Among the other laptops, Vivobook Ultra K15, 14/15 will retail at a starting price of Rs 47,990, ZenBook 14 is priced at Rs 69,990, S S14 at Rs 59,990 and Vivobook Flip 14 at Rs 49,990 and Zephyrus G15 will cost Rs 104,990.

Source: IANS