ASUS launches the ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone at Rs 49,999

New Delhi: Taiwanese company ASUS on Wednesday launched its third-generation gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 3, at a starting price of Rs 49,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB) in India.

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option of the phone will cost Rs 57,999, and both the variants will go on sale via Flipkart starting August 6.

“ROG Phone 3 is undeniably the next evolution of the gaming smartphone. With absolute power, enhanced audio, better phone controls, and a more connected system with our gamer community, the ROG Phone 3 delivers unimaginable gaming experiences and empowers gamers to tailor these experiences as they wish” SY Hsu, Co-CEO ASUS, said in a statement.

The smartphone features a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 10-bit HDR10+ support and 144Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, along with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM.

The smartphone comes with quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor that has an f/1.8 lens.

The camera setup also has a 13MP secondary sensor with a 125-degree ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP tertiary sensor with an f/2.0 macro lens.

The smartphone also has a 24MP selfie camera sensor at the front.

The phone has 8K recording, 4K HDR recording up to 60fps, and a Pro Video mode that lets you record up to 8K, and an option to choose to use the front mic or back mic when recording.

The device runs Android 10, weighs 240 grams and has a 6000mAh battery with 30W fast charging tech onboard.

Other features of the ROG Phone 3 include two USB-C ports, “GameCool 3” cooling system, dual front-facing speakers, multi-antenna Wi-Fi and quad-mic noise-cancelling array.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Brand: ASUS

Category: Mobiles

Processor: Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865

RAM: 12 GB, 16 GB

Storage: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB

Display: 6.59 inches

Camera: Dual Camera

Battery: 5800 mAh battery

Asus ROG Phone 3 – SPECIFICATIONS

Design

Type: Bar

Dimensions: 171 x 78 x 9.9 mm

Waterproof: No

Display

Display Type: AMOLED

Size: 6.59 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels

Display Colors:16M Colors

Pixel Density: ~ 391 PPI Pixel per inch

Touch Screen: Capacitive touchscreen

Display Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass

Features: HDR10+ 144Hz refresh rate

Hardware

CPU: Octa-core (1×3.09 GHz Kryo 585 + 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 585)

GPU: Adreno 650

RAM: 12 GB, 16 GB

Internal Storage: 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB

Memory Card Slot: No

Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Software

Operating System: Android 10 + ROG UI

User Interface: Yes

Camera

Rear Camera: 64 MP (wide) + 13 MP (ultrawide)

Image Resolution: 2160p

Video : 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps; gyro-EIS (except @240/480fps)

: 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@480fps; gyro-EIS (except @240/480fps) Flash: LED flash, HDR, panorama

Front Camera: 13 MP

Network

SIM: Nano-SIM

Dual SIM: (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Connectivity

Wi-fi: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

USB: 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector; accessory connector

GPS: Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS

NFC: Yes

Wireless Charging: No

Headphone Jack: Yes

Battery

Capacity: Li-Po 5800 mAh + Fast charging 30W + Quick Charge 4.0 + Reverse charging 10W

Placement: Non-Removable

Media

Video Playback: Yes

Video Out: Yes

FM Radio: Yes

Ring Tones: Yes

Loudspeaker: Yes

Handsfree: Yes

Data

4G LTE: LTE

5G NR Bands: SA/NSA

Speed: HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G

Source: IANS