ASUS ROG Strix G15: Not just a gaming laptop

New Delhi: As the PC and laptop gaming market gathers pace in India, Taiwanese player ASUS has brought 15.6-inch ROG Strix G15 and 17.3-inch G17 laptops to the India market.

Estimated to be valued at $1.02 billion in 2020, the Indian gaming market is expected to reach $4.88 billion by 2026, according to Mordor Intelligence.

We used the Strix G15 laptop (in original black finish) and here is what we think of the gaming beast.

At Rs 1,64,990, the ROG Strix G15 inherits its design lines of the previous Strix models from 2019. ROG Strix G15 is made up of aluminium with a lot of vends to dissipate out the heat.

There is a RGB strip around the base of the laptop and keyboard is also lit by RGB lighting. In terms of the input-output, the laptop features two USB Type-A ports and a headphone jack on the left. While there is nothing on the right, the HDMI port, a USB Type-C port, another USB Type-A port, an Ethernet jack, and the charging port are all located at the back.

The screen supports 1920×1080 pixels resolution with an HD+ IPS LCD display. The main highlighting feature about the laptop is that it comes with a 300Hz fast refresh rate support for smooth browsing through gaming.

The panel is bright, sharp and produces excellent colours in all-light conditions. Apart from usual office work, we also used the notebook to stream OTT content.

The speakers are good enough for watching movies and the laptop also comes with a two-way AI-noise cancellation mic.

ROG Strix G15 is powered by the Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU paired with an Nvidia RTX 3070 mobile GPU.

The laptop packs in 16GB of RAM and 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD. During the review period, we played a couple of games including PUBG as well as Battlefield V, and the laptop did not face any issue.

Gamers can switch gears between the latest triple-A (AAA) titles, stream, and chat with teammates without missing a beat.

As for the benchmarks, the laptop was able to achieve 12,023 points on multi-core performance on Cinebench R23.

The laptop features an all-new Wi-Fi 6 support along with the latest Bluetooth V5.0. The Wi-Fi 6 provides a more stabilised connection with a good wide range of network support.

ROG Strix G15 has a good keyboard with a decent amount of key travel. The keyboard implements 4-zone RGB lighting on this device, and the LEDs are bright and uniform. In addition, with an 85 per cent larger trackpad than previous generations, the new Strix G improves everyday comfort and usability. More space means greater precision along with more comfortable hand movements.

Talking about the battery life, we were able to get about 1.5 days out of a full charge (work time around 13-14 hours). For charging, the laptop comes with a 220W power brick that can fast-charge the laptop.

Conclusion: ROG Strix G15 is not only a gaming laptop but also handles everyday multitasking, browsing and more without any lag. It offers the latest and greatest hardware with great performance, high-capacity storage and extended battery power.