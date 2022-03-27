ASUS TUF F15 gaming laptop offers strong built & performance

New Delhi: Riding high on the success of its high-end gaming machines in India, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS has launched a new laptop to woo new-age gamers in the country.

Equipped with solid configuration, the ASUS TUF F15 which is a Windows 11 laptop with a 15.6-inch display starts at Rs 1,14,990.

It is powered by a Core i7 processor and comes with 16GB RAM.

Offering a cutting-edge combination, the latest 12th Gen Core i7-12700H CPU along with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU is here to up your game.

We used the device in the Jaeger Grey colour option for a while and here’s how it performed.

In terms of the design, the new ASUS TUF F15 comes with a slightly lighter and thinner portfolio and weighs around 2.2 kgs.

The rest of the chassis is made of plastic and we found that the quality of plastic is solid with comparatively less screen and keyboard flex as compared to last year.

The keyboards have not changed much from past TUF laptops, which is not necessarily bad.

Both for gaming and typing, we found the keyboard to be comfortable to use. The trackpad has a nice amount of shadowing and does its job well.

The laptop has a 15.6-inch 1920x1080p IPS TV screen. The display is bright enough and features an odd projection at the top that houses the selfie camera.

With up to 300 Hz Full HD panel and adaptive sync, the display’s refresh rate synchronises with the GPU’s output to reduce lag and produce ultra-smooth immersive gameplay.

Further, the QHD panel reproduces colours exactly as intended and allows for professional-level colour-accurate content creation.

The ASUS TUF F15 is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H Processor 2.3 GHz. We found that it is powerful enough for tasks like playing games, editing files or photos, etc.

The TUF F15 gaming laptop lets you stay connected with a 90Wh battery and we found it to be above average, as it lasted for around half a day on a single charge.

Conclusion: The new ASUS laptop is designed for users looking for a robust gaming device. The device is built to handle all kinds of workload — from gaming and streaming to content creation.