ASUS unveils Zephyrus, Flow lineup laptops in India

New Delhi: ASUS India launched on Wednesday the new Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops — Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyrus G14, and Flow X16 alongside the refreshed editions of Zephyrus G15, and Flow X13 in the country.

With a starting price of Rs 1,21,990, the laptops feature AMD Ryzen 6,000 series mobile processors and a MUX Switch to deliver powerful gaming performance.

“We are confident that the new Zephyrus and Flow lineups will deliver a whole new level of immersion to both seasoned and aspiring gamers,” Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a statement.

“The ultra-sleek chassis that the machines are equipped with, is designed to impart an equally unique style wherever carried. Be it your home, workstation or a gaming battle station,” Su added.

The new Flow X16 is a 16-inch device with XG Mobile compatibility equipped with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti Laptop GPU.

Meanwhile, the Flow X13 has a 360-degree hinge and many different viewing configurations. The display is touch-enabled as well and outfitted with scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass for added durability.

The Zephyrus lineup is ramped up with the Zephyrus Duo 16, which enables users to experience multitasking with a seamless dual display design.

The Zephyrus G14, compared to the last year’s model, has significant improvements in its overall design and performance.