At 2.1%, Delhi records lowest Covid positivity rate so far

New Delhi, Dec 14 : At 2.15 per cent, Delhi on Monday reported the lowest positivity rate of new Covid-19 cases recorded so far. The positivity rate came out of 63,94 samples tested in the last 24 hours, wherein 1,376 turned out positive. Meanwhile, 2,854 patients recovered from the disease while 60 succumbed to it in the same duration.

The case positivity rate on Sunday stood at 2.74 per cent, authorities said. It was 4.96 per cent on December 3, 4.78 per cent on December 4, 4.2 per cent on December 5, 3.68 per cent on December 6 and 3.15 per cent on December 7.

However, on December 8, the positivity rate rose to 4.23 per cent, but again fell to 3.42 per cent on December 9 and 2.46 per cent on December 10. It had risen to 3.33 per cent again on December 11 before falling to 2.64 per cent on December 12.

The tally of cases has reached 6,08,830 while the toll has risen to 10,074. Of the tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 36,176 were done through RT-PCR and 27,768 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT). The capital city has conducted 72,86,847 tests so far, according to the bulletin by the Delhi Health Department.

The tally of active cases on Monday dropped to 15,247 from 16,785 the previous day. The number of containment zones also dropped to 6,433.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday had tweeted that the national capital has the “least case fatality ratio, at 1.6”, compared to Ahmedabad’s 4, Mumbai’s 3.8, Kolkata’s 2 and Chennai’s 1.8.

“Because of improved health infrastructure and continued monitoring of home isolation, Delhi has been able to achieve 96 per cent recovery rate,” he had said in his tweet.

Currently, 4,246 out of 18,807 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 277 out of 7,792 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 74 out of 562 beds in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 9,274 people are in home isolation, as per the data shared by the Delhi government.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.